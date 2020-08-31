ST LOUIS, MO—Two St. Louis police officers were shot on Saturday, August 29 by a suspect who barricaded himself for 12 hours before being taken into custody. One of the officers shot, Tammarris T. Bohannon, 29, passed away after being shot in the head.

Gunshots occurred at 6:15 p.m. local time, where additional officers arrived on the scene on 3700 block of Hartford, near Tower Grove Park. The gunman entered the home of a family before ordering them out of their residence at gunpoint and barricading himself inside. During this time, multiple streets were closed, and residents were told to stay inside as armed SWAT officers surrounded the neighborhoods. Authorities deployed tear gas canisters into the home.

After the shooting, the officers were taken to St. Louis University Hospital. According to St. Louis Police Department, Bohannon was shot in the head and fighting for his life. He passed away early Sunday morning. The other officer was shot in the leg, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Chief of Police John Hayden Jr. stated there has been eight St. Louis police officers who have been shot since June 1.

“Our officers have been going through a lot this summer, as you know. We’ve had a surge in violence,” Hayden stated to reporters outside the SSM St. Louis Hospital. “These officers, all they’re trying to do is do their job and help a person that’s wounded, and they come under gunfire themselves.”