WOODLAND HILLS—An off-duty LAPD officer who has been quarantined after contracting COVID-19 shot at a suspect who attempted to break into his parked car in front of his Woodland Hills home Monday, March 30.

An officer-involved shooting was reported about 1:28 a.m. at the 22500 block of Cass Avenue. The officer noticed a man outside his home trying to break into his car. He came out of his home to confront the suspect. He realized that the suspect was armed and opened fire. The shots bypassed the suspect and he fled the scene unscathed in a white vehicle.

According to officials the officer and the suspect never made physical contact and the officer was not injured.

The shooting is under investigation.

Canyon News reached out to LAPD for more information but could not be reached before print.