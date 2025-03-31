SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that there will be an Oil Recycling & Filter Exchange event at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Saturday, April 5. The event will take place at 2018 Lincoln Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Santa Monica residents may bring their used oil filter & exchange it for a new filter for free (exclusions apply).

Used oil filters are hazardous waste that cannot be thrown in the trash, but both the oil and steel are valuable resources that can be recycled. For additional information, call customer service at (866) 311-7266