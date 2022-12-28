CALIFORNIA—On December 25, at approximately 9:05 p.m. an individual driving a vehicle in an illegal street racing exhibition, lost control and plowed into a crowd of spectators on the northwest corner of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in Hyde Park. The incident occurred near a McDonald’s restaurant in south Los Angeles. The suspect fled the scene.



The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene providing aid to victims injured in the crash. According to the LAPD, a female was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. The name of the victim is not being released pending the next of kin.



LAPD South Traffic Division detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect involved in this fatal hit-and-run, and are asking for additional witnesses and victims who may have been injured in the collision to come forward.



Cellphone footage taken by an unknown spectator was posted on YouTube shows a scenario eight months ago in the same region. Multiple commenters responded to the posts indicating they too grew up near the McDonald’s on Crenshaw.

YouTube videos reveal the nightlife of gangs and street life the posts are titled, “Crenshaw at Night.”

Anyone with details is asked to contact Officer Cha, Serial No. 37724, or Detective Moreno, Serial No. 32013 from the South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to the South Traffic Watch Commander at 323-421-2577 or contact 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).