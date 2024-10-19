SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, September 17, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Harbor officers were flagged down to assist with a 2015 Infiniti SUV that appeared to be stuck in the sand. Upon further investigation, responding officers found an unresponsive female lodged beneath the SUV. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



The following information came directly from a SMPD press release.



“The SMPD Major Accident Response Team (MART) remain on the scene investigating the incident. The LA County Coroner’s Office has been notified and will be responding. As this investigation is ongoing, the victim has not been identified.”



The driver, a 21-year-old male, later identified as Yuyang Sun, was reportedly driving in circles in sand on the beach at a high rate of speed when he ran over the victim, who is believed to be an unhoused female.



Following a DUI investigation, Sun, was arrested and preliminarily charged with;



23152 (a) VC – Driving under the influence

23105 VC – Reckless Driving

191.5 (a) – Gross Vehicular Manslaughter





Anyone with questions or more information is encouraged to call the SMPD Public Information Officer, Myesha Morrison or Sergeant Jose Rodriguez at (310) 458-8493.