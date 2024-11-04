WEST HOLLYWOOD—On November 1, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD), West Hollywood Station officers arrested Michael Carroll,58, for using a concealed camera to allegedly look underneath the Halloween garments people were wearing.



According to the LASD inmate locator, Carroll was booked into jail on a misdemeanor charge at 1:00 p.m. and released at 2:55 p.m. The report indicates he was booked and released with no bail, and no future court date pending.



LASD described Michael Carroll as being a black male with brown eyes, who stands 6’4” and weighs 230 lbs. His booking number is 6902533.



Canyon News reached out to Sargeant Hildago at LASD for more information but did not hear back in time for print.



Anyone who feels they may have been violated by the aforementioned camera(s) is encouraged to call LASD West Hollywood Station at (310)855-8850.