BEVERLY HILLS — 17.5 acres in Beverly Hills are fixed to turn green with a new plant and tree-filled development and a Southern Californian design proposed by British firm Foster + Partners. The green project is part of the arranged construction of One Beverly Hills, initially revealed on June 28.

The area will be at Wilshire Boulevard and includes the two renowned hotels Beverly Hilton and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. The 4.5 acres of accessible botanical gardens and sculpture gardens will be available to the public including one-mile pathways for One Beverly Hills residents with an additional 3.5 acres of private gardens for residents and hotel guests. Over 300 species of plants are trees are expected to be planted in the area.

“In its beginnings, Beverly Hills was agricultural flat land, a green oasis that fed a growing urbanity,” states Norman Foster, the founder of Foster + Partners. “A century later, we have seized on this inspiration to create an organic architecture that merges with landscape, a large part of which is publicly accessible, creating a shared resource for the city. The richness of Californian culture owes much to its diversity of influences, which comes together with the urgent need for sustainability particularly conservation and recycling of water for the greenery. We welcome the opportunity to create a holistic masterplan based on a green approach across the entire site.”

Alagem Capital group joined with Cain International to construct One Beverly Hills, a complex which encompassing residential buildings, luxury hotel, dining, retail space and also a botanical garden totaling approximately $2 billion. The formation will be in collaboration with Gensler and landscape architect Mark Rios.

One Beverly Hills is slated to receive LEED Platinum and WELL green building standards, meeting compliance with environmental regulations and standards. Fosters + Partners will also create a sustainable design with an extensive greywater recycling to meet 100 percent of its irrigation needs. In addition, there will be EV charging stations, cooling and heating systems, smart controls for monitoring lighting, sound, and security.

CEO of Cain International, Jonathan Goldstein, affirmed that One Beverly Hills “will take the iconic Beverly Hills image to a new level.”

The greenery subset will be planned within the next couple of months and official construction of the whole project will initiate within next year and be projected to complete by 2024.