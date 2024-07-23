WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Saturday, July 20, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department received a call of an armed robbery in process in the 1100 block of Gardner Street near the 7-11 located at 7950 Santa Monica Boulevard in WEHO.



Reports indicate that at approximatley 5:40 p.m., LASD deputies arriving at the scene attempted to approach and subdue the suspect when he pulled a knife on them. The suspect was then shot by at least one officer.



The suspect was taken to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The following statement is what was posted the X social media page of the LASD West Hollywood Station.



“The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No deputies were injured during the incident. There is no additional information available at this time.” This is an ongoing investigation.