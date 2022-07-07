Sherman Oaks—On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at approximately 11:40 p.m. Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers responded to a shooting at 4532 Grimes Place in Encino, California. As officers approached they found one male lying on the ground near his vehicle.



According to police, the victim, a 37-year-old man, had been shot multiple times. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police will release the name of the victim pending the notification of the next of kin. The suspect is still at large.



Neighbors told CBS reporters that the victim was seen leaving a party that took place in a nearby vacant house. This information has not been verified by the police.



This case is currently under investigation. Officers are attempting to find out if this shooting was connected to the house party or another incident involving a hostile crowd partying in the street that ended with multiple arrests and approximately a dozen injured officers.



Homicide Detectives in LAPD’s Valley Bureau encourage anyone with more information to call 818-374-1925 or call Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477