WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, August 6 at 12:45 p.m. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) detectives responded to a call to assist the Los Angeles Fire Department with a victim outside the convenience store in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.



According to the LASD Homicide Bureau Lieutenant Vizcarra, First Responders arrived at the scene to find one adult male, later identified as 68-year-old, Armando Gabriel, of Los Angeles, lying on the sidewalk. He was unresponsive. Paramedics transported Gabriel to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.



LASD detectives arrested and detained Ramon Casas, 48, of Bell Gardens. Homicide investigators learned that Gabriel and Casas were involved in a fender bender in the convenience store parking lot.



An altercation ensued that ended with Casas beating Gabriel who lost consciousness during the assault and later died.



Ramon Casas was booked into jail at West Hollywood Station on murder charges and his being held on $2,000,000 bail. His court date is scheduled for Thursday, August 8, at 8:30 a.m. at the LAX Municipal Court 144 located at 11701 S. LaCienga Boulevard.



There is no additional information at this time.



Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.















