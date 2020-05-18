PACIFIC PALISADES—At 7:24 a.m. on Sunday, May 18, an unidentified car collided into a pole at 13040 West Sunset Boulevard.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s website, the name of the driver or the vehicle driven has not been disclosed to the public.

According to the report, the driver hit a pole that resulted in the driver being trapped inside. The LAFD used hydraulic prying tools to disassemble the vehicle to free the driver. After the driver was freed, paramedics transported the patient to a regional hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown. Traffics delays are expected in the region. The LAFD is informing motorists to monitor traffic in the area via news and the radio.