MALIBU—A person died in a reservoir located at Malibu Creek State park on Thursday, August 11, around 3:00 p.m. that day.

Rescue teams arrived around 2:50 p.m. and were able to pull a person out from the water. Later, that same rescue victim succumbed to the injuries incurred and died.

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating to see if this accident was a possible homicide.

The case is ongoing.