STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Fire Department announced one person was killed during a fire in Studio City on Monday, August 5.

The LAFD reported that at 9:23 p.m. they were called to the scene of a structure fire at 4258 N Colfax Avenue. The two-story garden-style apartment complex had heavy fire in one unit on the first floor.

By 9:40 p.m., officials reported 36 firefighters extinguished the blaze in 17 minutes. Firefighters conducted a search in the unit and located a deceased person. LAFD Arson investigators are responding per protocol for a fatality.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will determine the identity of the victim and cause of death. No further details about the fire or the cause have been disclosed to the public.