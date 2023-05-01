SANTA MONICA—Two vehicles collided on Saturday, April 29 on Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica that resulted in one person being killed and nine others injured. The crash occurred at 3:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of PCH, near the California Incline, Santa Monica Police Lt. Erika Aklufi indicated.

“A Kia with six adults and two small children was northbound on PCH and attempting to turn left into Beach Lot Four North when it was T-boned by a southbound Toyota Camry with two adults,” said Lt. Aklufi.

All of the passengers were transported to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Westwood. A passenger in the back of the Kia suffered a major leg injury and later died at the hospital. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Authorities indicated the of the injuries were minor.

The Santa Monica Police Department shut down northbound lanes of PCH between the 900 and 1000 blocks of road, and the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert at 4:50 p.m., shutting down the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway at Fourth Street.