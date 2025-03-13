SAN FRANCISCO—On March 12, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued press releases of their most recent arrests including those in California. Below are some of the arrests made between March 5th and March 12th.

On March 5, ICE reported that 12 men were sentenced for conspiring to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and marijuana. Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Drug Enforcement Agents (DEA) investigated the crimes.



In 2022, agents discovered large shipments of fentanyl-laced pills inscribed with M30 on them that were shipped from California to Tennessee and other parts of the U.S. T



The following defendants were arrested and sentenced to federal prison



Quortez Duncan, 37, was sentenced to 15 years.



Matthew Cox, 28, was sentenced to 11 years



Jonny Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 26, was sentenced to 11 years and 2 months.



Ricardo Molinaro-Alcarez, 29, and Khyre McClain, 23, were sentenced to 10 years.



Marcus Johnson, 27, and Tristain Orr, 25, were sentenced to 5 years.



Ethan Kimes, 22, was sentenced to 2 years.



Marquitues Sawyers, 24, was sentenced to one year and 8 months.



Jahari and Jaydan Armstrong, age 22, were sentenced to three years probation.



Between March 4-6, ICE agents in coordination with federal law enforcement carried out a multi-agency operation targeting transnational criminal organizations, violent offenders, human smuggling, sex offenders and repeat immigration violators resulting in the apprehension of 44 individuals in a 210-mile radius of San Francisco. One of those arrested was a repeat sex offender who illegally entered and re-entered the U.S. multiple times.



On March 11, ICE agents from San Diego arrested a Mexican National with an extensive criminal history including possession of drugs, paraphernalia, and gang activity.



On March 12, ICE agents from the San Diego Sector arrested and removed Jose Antonia Garcia, 51, and returned to Mexico. Garcia had a detainer on him and was scheduled to be released from prison back into the U.S. after serving time for attempted murder.



While California Attorney General, Rob Bonta, and Governor Gavin Newsom choose to protect the illegal immigrants in the state of California, ICE agents are working diligently to arrest and remove criminal aliens in compliance with President Trump’s Executive Order.



As the Trump Administration, Tom Homan, the Acting Director of ICE, and the Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem have promised, those with criminal histories will be arrested and removed first. If other illegal immigrants are there in their midst, they will not ignore their presence. They too, will be deported.





