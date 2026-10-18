SHERMAN OAKS—A stabbing resulted in one woman dead and teenage girl hospitalized on Thursday, October 15. The incident was reported after 7 p.m. on the 15000 block of Burbank Boulevard KTLA News first reported. The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Lyle Clark, 33, who was charged with murder.

Ikea Batty, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of multiple stab wounds. A teenage girl was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition. Clark is being held on a $2 million bail, KTLA reported.

A motive for the stabbing has not been disclosed to the public. Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact the LAPD’s Valley Bureau Section at 818-374-955.