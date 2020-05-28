UNITED STATES—Online casinos are digital counterparts of the land-based variety. But unlike traditional casinos, they provide special opportunities and a quicker pace of play, due to the lack of interaction between the players to reduce the pace of the games.

Online casinos are registered and licensed to provide gambling services to players all across the globe. You can create an account, deposit funds and you are ready to play. Then you can choose the games you want to play and how much you will wager on each game. Naturally, if you win, your account is credited, but if you don’t, the casino retains the funds.

Online casinos have been increasing in popularity over the last few years. The sharp increase is due to the convenience and bonuses they offer to players. From the comfort of your home, you can get started within minutes. Most internet casinos have stunning video graphics that can give you the feeling of being in a real casino.

Newbies can try to play games with virtual money before using the funds in their accounts to wager. Also, there are quite often bonuses that casinos offer to players upon signup. Online casinos also allow players to play practice games and develop “gaming skills” which can increase their chances of winning more often.

So which games should you play if you are just starting your adventure into the world of online casinos? Take a look.

Roulette

The game is easy for beginners to learn because online roulette rules are fairly easy to follow and learn. It has a board, ball, and spinning wheel. All you need to do is choose one or more numbers you feel the ball will stop on after the wheel comes to rest. If the ball comes to rest on any of your numbers, you are a winner. You can also further increase your chances of winning by betting on multiple numbers.

Slots

Slots are probably one of the most familiar and easy games to learn and play. However, to win more games, you may need to learn more about different paytables. Some machines are more favorable than others. To play slots, you simply place a bet and spin the reel. The aim is to match up the symbols and win, just as you do in real casinos. However, playing slots online gives you access to a wider variety of games, with their unique paytables. You will also be able to spin more reels to increase your chances of winning.

Blackjack

This is one of the most popular casino card games. It’s an American adaptation of the global game called Twenty One. You and other players compare cards and play against the dealer. While this game is quite simple for most beginners, you need to learn the basic strategies to become a regular winner at the Blackjack table.

Blackjack is notable because your chances of winning are higher than with some other casino games. Even though all casino games are designed to give the casino a mathematical edge, blackjack has the lowest house edge. It can be as a low 0.5%, while it is as high as 40% for other games like Keno.

Baccarat

Baccarat is another comparison card game played at many online casinos. You play it with the banker directly or with other players and the banker. Little skill is required and the outcome depends more on luck. The game has three outcomes, the player, the banker, or the tie. Statistically, the odds favor betting on the banker. So you can raise the odds in your favor by betting on the banker more often than the tie.

Video Poker

This casino game involves a five-card poker draw. It was designed to be played on a computer console in land-based gambling houses before it was adapted for online casinos.

Video poker offers you many advantages over other casino games.

* You don’t have to deal with dealers.

* You play it alone, no need to contend with other players

* The odds are better than most slot machines

* Video poker stimulates your mind because you need to make decisions while playing

* The quality of decisions you make determine how often and how much you win.

Video poker uses a random number generator to deal out the cards. If you take the time to learn how this game works, you will know the cards to keep or discard, and you can win more often.

As a beginner, the above list should help you with your game choice when you decide to play in an online casino. Make sure you’re across all the rules before you proceed and take the time to understand how each game works before you start betting. Learn how to play games like blackjack and video poker first before you spend time on games like slots and roulette whose outcomes are based more on chance than skill. Good luck!