UNITED STATES—An online money transaction for players on any casino gaming platform is a natural occurrence, as punters will need to deposit funds and withdraw expected winnings. Avid punters at online casinos know which payment options are the quickest or cost less, and have the least hassle, ultimately complementing their total gambling experience. For better security of your online casino transactions and winnings, especially if it’s big casino payouts at stake, here’s a brief on the available deposit and payment processing methods available.

Credit Cards As a Casino Payment Option

Credit Cards are probably the most popular casino payment methods available, and they are accepted in virtually all the online casinos and are widely used for managing gambling accounts with convenience, range availability, and no-hassle service. MasterCard, Visa, and American Express are the most notable cards, mainly preferred due to their services of linking players to their online payment processing platforms like Apple Pay or PayPal.

Standard limits for credit cards as an online casino payment option include an instant deposit maturity, low minimum deposits, unlimited deposits, and a no maximum withdrawal limit. A downside is that credit card payment processing for withdrawals may take one to five days to complete, though different financial products have varying terms and conditions.

Online Casino payments using E-Wallets

The e-wallet payment method for online casino deposits or for processing withdrawals is convenient and encouraged by some game providers using bonuses. Secure and easy to use, e-wallets also hold your credit or debit card information for transferring or withdrawing from your bank account with faster fund processing durations. An excellent bankroll management tool, e-wallets such as Neteller and PayPal will process transfers in between 12 to 48 hours while card payments are accepted and reflected instantly.

Some of the common e-wallets across contemporary online casino payments offerings include;

PayPal

PayPal has been popular around the globe since its inception 15 years ago and has maintained trust with its vast clientele, who consider it their principal online payment method. The platform was acquired by eBay in 2002 and has become an online casino payment alternative to its traditional rivals Skrill and Neteller. One problem it is not widely accepted across the globe as certain geographies do not allow the use of PayPal. For instance, PayPal casinos are not available in Canada.

Neteller

This global online payment service provider has long had links with online casino payment processing, as well as in sports booking and freelance poker games. The partnering with MasterCard has enabled Neteller to maintain a focus as the most readily available payment processing platform for online casino transactions.

Skrill

Skrill went by the name of Moneybookers and was established in 2001, emerging as the number two most common online casino payment provider after Neteller. Featuring one of the most secure global funds’ transfer services, Skrill is regulated by the UK’s financial services authority. The e-wallet is also found as an option in more online casino sites than PayPal or Neteller, offering convenience and simplicity of use.

EcoPayz

This payment method offers the benefit of straight to a prepaid debit card withdrawal of funds, EcoCard, and was established in 1999. A player in the online casino payment processing niche, EcoPayz, is supported in 7 languages and available for the transfer of over 45 currency types.

Cryptocurrencies as payment for online casino

There has been a shift in phenomena with the way transactions are now being after the popular Bit-revolution, and online casino aficionados are catching on pretty well. To deposit or withdraw payment at an online casino; a crypto coin account will come handy as incentives may also allow you to double your take. Bitcoin and Ethereum are the widely accepted cryptocurrencies around the online casino circuit.

Mobile phone deposit and withdrawal online casino payment

This is one that kills the monotony of cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies, providing a wide variety of options that feature the convenience of your mobile device. Though not wholly accepted by all online casinos due to the global nature of the industry, there are those that popularize their mobile phone payment feature. Mobile phone payment programs that are in use in casinos we reviewed include;