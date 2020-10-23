Online Casinos in Pennsylvania: Is it Legal to Play?

Online casinos are a thrilling way to enjoy the experience of the casino from the comfort of your own home. In most states, online casinos are still banned. However, since 2017, the state of Pennsylvania has allowed online casinos to accept players from PA. If you’re currently in Pennsylvania, you can try out your luck and potentially win big prizes. All you have to do is head over to one of the legal online casinos and sign up.

All types of casino games are available for you to enjoy at online casinos in Pennsylvania. Casino sites feature loads of online slots, table casino games, and even live games that let you play with a real dealer. Online casinos are a brilliant form of entertainment, with most sites offering exciting bonuses and big thrills. However, there are some restrictions on how and where you can play, so make sure you only play at legal online casinos.

Pennsylvania Online Casino Restrictions

While online casinos are legal in the state of Pennsylvania, there are restrictions that ensure that casinos are safe to play at. If you want to stay safe while playing casino games online, be sure to follow the restrictions.

The state needs to license any online casino – In order to operate legally in Pennsylvania and to accept players from PA, an online casino needs to have a license. The license must be provided by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This government agency checks that online casinos are safe and trustworthy before issuing a license, helping prevent players from falling victim to scam casinos. While there are off-shore casinos that may accept players from PA, these sites aren’t legal, and in playing there, you could risk losing your money. Players must be at least 21 years old to play – To open an account at a PA online casino, you’ll need to be 21 or over. All online casinos will ask for your date of birth when you sign up, and they should also verify your ID. If you try and make an account whilst underage, the casino will close your account, and you’ll lose any money you deposited. Players must currently be in Pennsylvania to play – Note that you don’t need to live in Pennsylvania to play at a legal PA online casino. You only have to currently be in the state. All online casinos will check your location when you sign in to your account, making sure that you’re not breaking the rules.

Mobile Casinos in Pennsylvania

Thanks to technological improvements, most online casino sites are now accessible on mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets. A lot of online casinos have even launched their own apps, which you can download on either Android or iOS devices. These apps allow players to access their favorite casino games from anywhere. You can even play games with high definition graphics and live casino games from most mobile devices. All you need is a stable internet connection.

Mobile casinos have made entertainment a lot simpler, and now you can enjoy all of the best casino games wherever you go. If you want to find a good online casino in Pennsylvania, make sure that it accepts mobile play so you can access the site whenever you want.