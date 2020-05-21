UNITED STATES—Recent spikes in reports of online child sex abuse have attributed to children spending more time on computers amidst the pandemic. Explicit content and suspicious interactions with minors are reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), an organization that provides data and tips to law enforcement officials to combat child abuse.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the NCMEC received around 4.1 million reports of cyber child abuse over the month of April, compared to one million in April 2019. The center received 2 million reports over the month of March, compared to just over 983,000 in March 2019.

A large number of offenders have been reported on Facebook, remaining consistent with the NCMEC’s annual report released in 2019, which revealed that 94 percent of the 16.9 million cases filed throughout the year were reported by Facebook.

With Facebook sending their content reviewers home due to the coronavirus threat, the site heavily relied on its automated software to detect inappropriate content.

“Our effectiveness has certainly been impacted by having less human review during COVID-19, and we do unfortunately expect to make more mistakes until we’re able to ramp everything back up,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement regarding security concerns.

Though the surge tapered off over the past month, online security for minors continues to be an issue of concern for law enforcement, as the rate of reports in May remained above average numbers compared to figures in 2019.