UNITED STATES—Gambling, in general, is becoming a common activity and less of a taboo subject. Online casinos made gambling more accessible than ever and people are simply more interested in this form of gaming. When it comes to online gambling, the US is quickly turning into a hot market, and today, its online gambling market is already valued at around 2 million USD with a CAGR of 17.32 percent until 2026. This means that the US online gambling market will steadily grow in the coming years.

Despite the pandemic, the US gambling industry is thriving. Retail casinos may have had a hard time with them having to temporarily halt their operations, but the online sector sees a boost in growth because of this. Since the pandemic, many people have resorted to playing at online roulette casinos and poker rooms. Many started to place their sports bets online too.

While the popularity of online gambling in the country is rising, many are still unaware of its legality. Some are still wondering if online gambling is legal in the US but here’s a guide that can help you to know if online betting is legal in your area.

States With Online Gambling

Know that on a federal level, online gambling is legal in the US. This means that each state has the right to regulate this activity. Even if there are no regulations in a particular state, however, it doesn’t mean that the locals are no longer allowed to bet online.

If this is the case, the locals can still play at online casinos and place their sports bets on online bookies as long as it is based offshore or licensed in other states. A state with no online gambling regulations simply means that no operators are allowed to operate within their territories.

There are only a few states that regulate online casinos and these are the states of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Delaware, West Virginia, and Nevada. However, in some of these states, only certain forms of online betting are allowed.

While only a few states have legislation on online gambling, more states are expected to follow like the state of California, Connecticut, Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York. We may expect more states to look into finally regulating online gambling due to the economic impact of the COVID 19 pandemic. The states may have to find ways to bring in more tax revenues for their local governments.

Sports Betting in the United States

It’s worth pointing out that sports betting is becoming more widely accepted in the US with over 20 states with legal sports betting. It is also expected that more states will finally legalize the local operations of sports betting in the coming years.

The rise of sports wagering in the country was mainly triggered when the Supreme Court of the United States has stricken down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 in May 2018. Since then, states like New Jersey, New York, Illinois, Michigan, Colorado, Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, and more have pushed for legal sports betting.

However, some states only have limited options when it comes to this like the state of New York. When this state passed a bill that would legalize the operations of sports betting in the area, only in-person was allowed. This meant that sports punters had to drive to licensed casinos to place their bets and unfortunately for the state, many locals prefer betting online that there were reports of New Yorkers hopping on the train just so they can place their online bets within New Jersey.

Fortunately for New Yorkers, because New York is now trying to find ways to gain more tax revenues, Governor Andrew Cuomo has spoken about how the state is now looking into finally allowing mobile or online betting. This way, only New York will benefit from the online bets placed by the locals.

Meanwhile, the state of Tennessee only allows online betting. Whether the state will eventually allow in-person is unclear. Still, the state should be able to get their expected online betting revenue because studies and reports do suggest that people just really prefer to bet online these days.

The state of New Jersey proves how big the potential is of online betting. The majority of this state’s sports betting handle each month is from the online sector. According to the monthly report that the state has on their sports betting revenues, online betting accounts for around 80 to 90 percent. This just shows how online betting just may be the future of sports betting in the country.