UNITED STATES—Every person might use some assistance now and then. With essay writing, it’s perhaps time to seek help when a pile of work turns impossible to conquer. Fortunately, various tools are available online, ranging from grammar assistance to organization and comprehensive essay writing services.

Below are some of the top internet resources available to help you in case you need assistance:

Grammarly

Grammarly is a tool that employs artificial intelligence to assist you with your grammar, writing style, and spelling. You simply have to sign up, turn it on, and use it while writing. Generally, this tool can be helpful in emails. However, you may want to first draft your content before using Grammarly when it comes to essay writing.

The good thing about this writing tool is that it’s accessible as a Chrome extension and as a Microsoft Office file. Hence, you can use it both when online and offline. In addition, Grammarly will highlight errors, such as typos, but it will also point out instances where you’ve written more words than necessary or utilized ambiguous language.

Small SEO Tools

Once your essay’s grammar is in order, you may wish to focus on its originality. By checking your work for plagiarism, whether on purpose or not, chances are it can be found to violate the copyright limitation. This doesn’t indicate that your essay has been plagiarized or isn’t unique. However, it’s possible that you simply used similar words no matter where you did your research.

Although certain words, such as definitions, assertions, and facts, must be duplicated exactly as they are, utilizing the rest of the text without paraphrasing could be a mistake. This is particularly true when writing college essays. Besides, submitting an essay with a high level of plagiarism will result in rejection and copyright violation.

Therefore, you can consider using the small SEO tool available online to avoid this. This will prevent copyright breaches and earn you good grades due to its originality.

JSTOR

When it comes to drafting data-driven and well-researched essays, JSTOR is the best option. Many people think of it as an online store of e-resources, which they can use to improve their writings.

While the majority of the articles and materials accessible at JSTOR are paid (through membership fees), you can access a small number of them for free. In addition, many articles in JSTOR originate from peer-reviewed books, journals, and other sources. Hence, this makes them reliable sources of information that can be easily quoted and used to support claims.

Evernote

Evernote is similar to a collection of online notebooks where you may store anything from handwritten notes to images and videos.

Evernote is probably a good place to store your ideas and basic plans for impending essays since you can log in and view it from any device. Furthermore, you can easily search all of your notes using specific a term or a phrase. Hence, this makes it simple to locate notes from weeks and even the previous years.

Bottom Line

There's no need to be apprehensive about writing essays. It's a valuable ability to have, and even the most tedious subjects can turn out to be enjoyable challenges if you know how to approach them. Therefore, the above writing tools will improve your creativity, writing skills, and your grades in general.