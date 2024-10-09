SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, October 8, the city of Santa Monica posted on its Facebook page that there will be an Open House at Fire Station 1 on Saturday, October 12.

The event is part of Fire Prevention Week. The event is open to all Santa Monica residents from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fire Station 1 (1337 7th St.). Participants can meet local firefighters, tour the station and learn how to keep their home safe.

This year’s theme is “Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You.” The American Red Cross will be there with free smoke alarms for the community.

To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in Santa Monica contact the Santa Monica Fire Department at (310) 458-8761. For more information about Fire Prevention Week and smoke alarms, visit www.fpw.org.