SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica indicated in a press release on Tuesday, August 24, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that 4,400 Santa Monicans (7.9 percent) are unemployed as of July 2021 down from a record high of 15.8 percent unemployment in May 2020. Individuals are urged to apply for jobs at santamonica.gov/hirelocal.

Open positions include a wide range of expertise and interest areas and many are available for immediate hire throughout Santa Monica. From the arts to hospitality, housing to education, law to property management, there is something for every age and stage of life. Scoop ice cream at Soda Jerks on the Pier, bring your legal skills to a local law firm, or play an important role in the arts. A sampling of positions are listed below:

-Guest Services Agents at Hostelling International of Santa Monica

-Shift Supervisors and Artistic Associates at the Broad Stage

-Ice Cream Scooper at Soda Jerks on the Pier

-Early Childhood Education Teachers at the YMCA

-Tour Guide at Surf City Tours

-Counsel for Gorman & Miller, a law corporation

-Operations Manager at 18th Street Art Center

-Lifeguards and Crossing Guards at the City of Santa Monica

-Leasing and Maintenance professionals at Align Residential

-Sales Associates at Femelle on Montana

-Hostess at Casa Martin

-Pre-Press/Copy Operator at Sir Speedy

“Amazing people make this City run!” said Mayor Sue Himmelrich. “If you are looking for a job, we want to help connect you to local employers. Take a look at local job listings on our website, and let’s hire local, Santa Monica!”

Employers are attempting to fill part-time and full-time staff and having difficulty because of COVID-19. Job listings at santamonica.gov/hirelocal are updated on a bi-weekly basis and a bi-weekly email sent to over 800 interested job seekers. Employers can visit this website to add a local job opportunity. A full list of local employment preparation, job search, career training classes and programs, and tech trainings are also listed on the website at santamonica.gov/hirelocal.