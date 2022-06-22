MALIBU—The city of Malibu Arts Commission is inviting community members to attend the free, in-person opening reception for the next public art exhibition in the Malibu City Hall Gallery, “Art of Surf,” Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. The Commission will celebrate the artists and Malibu’s surf culture and provide complementary food and beverages. No RSVPs are needed for the event.

The exhibition will feature original artworks in multiple media to showcase Malibu’s roots in the surfing culture. The exhibition will be on display from July through August 2022, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the gallery is free. The Malibu City Gallery is located at City Hall 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd.

For more details on the exhibition or the Malibu Arts Commission, please visit the Arts Commission website or email Community Services Deputy Director Kristin Riesgo at KRiesgo@MalibuCity.org.