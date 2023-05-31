MALIBU—The city is inviting the Malibu community members to join the next virtual workshop to learn about the importance of, and how to participate in, the City’s Organic Waste Recycling Program, on Wednesday, June 15 at 7 p.m. Participants will receive a free, 1.9 gallon, dishwasher-safe kitchen scraps caddy.

According to a press release from the city of Malibu, the organic Waste Recycling Program helps Malibu fulfill its commitment as a community to be part of the efforts to address climate change and protect the environment. The virtual workshops are meant to help residents properly separate their organic waste and learn about the importance of organics recycling.

During the virtual training, individuals will learn:

-Why the City’s mandatory Organics Recycling Program is so important for the environment

-How to separate and recycle organic waste to avoid contamination of the waste streams

-The difference between organic and yard waste

After the virtual training, email Mbuilding@malibucity.org or call 310-456-2489, ext. 390 to schedule a time to pick up your caddy. Bring ID with a Malibu address and proof of attendance (a code provided in the training). Supplies are limited. Limit one per household.

Malibu received state SB 1383 Local Assistance Grant Program funds to help implement its Organic Waste Recycling Program.

The city created a free Zero Waste Guide to help residents learn how to sort their food scraps based on their hauler’s requirements. The guide is available on the website. .

Each waste hauler serving Malibu has different requirements. Malibu Garbage Disposal District customers can learn more at www.CleanLA.com/OrganicWaste.