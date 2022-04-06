GRIFFITH PARK—On March 31, the body of a hiker identified as Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was discovered. Hernandez was found in a remote area on a hillside on the east side of the park on Fern Canyon Trail near the merry-go-round with his faithful canine companion lying by his side.

Hernandez was airlifted. His dog, “King” was still alive and reunited with the Hernandez family who was on the premises when the body was found. It was said that King, by his emaciated state, appeared to have never left his masters’ side.

On March 22, the Los Angeles Police Department posted a missing person’s report asking for the public’s help locating Hernandez. He was last seen on March 16, at approximately 2:30 p.m. driving a red Ford Explorer with California license plate “7UVP993.” Authorities have not reported a cause of death at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact CrimeStoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.