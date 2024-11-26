SANTA MONICA—On Monday, November 25, Lt. Erika Aklufi with the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News that a suspect involved in an attempted murder has been arrested.

The SMPD reported on September 22 at 12:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of an assault on a woman in the 1400 block of Alley 5.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 25-year-old woman who was new to the area and experiencing homelessness. She sustained severe injuries, including facial trauma and signs consistent with strangulation.

A Community Call for Assistance was made on October 16 by the SMPD. https://fb.watch/w4pbNOaeVV/.

According to a witness, the unprovoked attack involved the suspect repeatedly kicking and punching the woman as she lay on the ground. The incident was captured on surveillance footage, which showed the suspect fleeing the scene. Despite extensive investigative efforts, initial attempts to identify the suspect through the video were unsuccessful. In response, detectives released the surveillance footage to the public, seeking assistance in identifying the individual involved.

On November 3, detectives received a tip that led to the identification of the suspect, Oscar Benn, 27, of Altadena. On November 14, detectives apprehended Benn near the VA facility in West Los Angeles. He was subsequently booked and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney for attempted murder under Penal Code 664/187(a) PC. Benn is currently in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Benn has a criminal history, including prior arrests for aggravated assault and burglary.

For additional details about the incident contact Det. Sean Baker (Sean.Baker@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-8932, Sgt. Chad Goodwin (Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-8931, or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427