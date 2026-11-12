HOLLYWOOD—I was surprised by this thriller because I heard from so many it was a terrible movie. I’m referring to the horror flick, “Other Mommy” which is already available to stream after only being in theaters for a month. Is this the greatest thriller I have ever seen? Not a chance, but I was more entertained than I suspect, but the movie does have a few loopholes that were overlooked.

This flick stars Oscar-winner, Jessica Chastain, as Ursula Martin, a mother, who finds herself and the visual threat that is tormenting her daughter, Bela (Arabella Olivia Clark). Bela is precocious and unaware that this entity, which is actually a demon, is not befriending Bela, but attempting to find a way to carnate into Bela’s orbit and take part of her life.

“Other Mommy” does something that I appreciate for a psychological thriller. It doesn’t have a bevy of characters who are complete idiots. They know what is going on and they are tackling that danger head on. We are not going almost an hour into a movie before our core characters start to wake up and realize what is taking place. They know immediately and begin to take action to stop it.

Chastain does deliver some stand out acting portraying a concerned mother, while also tackling an evil entity that delivers some of the creepiest faces and contortions. Think the movie “Smile” but on steroids. In addition, Clark is solid in the role of our tormented child, who does fear in a compelling way that captures the audience’s attention and doesn’t let go. There is also a solid performance from Jay Duplass as Russ, Ursula’s husband, and Bela’s father. Now, there are a few head scratchers.

The audience never gets a clear-cut answer as to where this demon/entity emerges from. Is that something I wanted answers to? Absolutely. In addition, this entity has some powers that are beyond crazy. It can transport Bela to all parts of the world, but the audience has no clue as to ‘how.’

There are some decent jump scares, and there are some violent moments that totally blow your socks off when they unfold. I did forget for a moment that this movie was rated-R, until a particular scene reminded me this entity is not messing around. There is indeed a surprise that comes at the big climax that I didn’t see coming that I appreciated.

“Other Mommy” is nothing special, but I found myself entertained for the 90 minutes watching this movie. That is always a plus in my eyes, if a movie holds my attention, it has done its job quite well to say the least. Here’s the great thing, you don’t have to go to the multiplex to see “Other Mommy” it’s not available to stream for viewing inside the comfort of your home.

Written By LaDale Anderson