MALIBU—Our Lady of Malibu School located at 3625 Winter Canyon Road is having a Community Open House on Sunday, March 16, from 8:30 to 12:30 p.m. The school underwent some refurbishment after suffering much destruction, and smoke damage to the interior and the grounds in the Franklin fire in early December. It remained closed until January 6th.

According to their webpage, Our Lady of Malibu is a private school within the Malibu Unified School District for students in 4K through the 8th grade that offers Academic Rigor, STEM, Sports, and Daycarein addition to offering four languages including, Mandarin, Spanish, and French.



Their motto is, “Inspiring minds…Building Character…Living Moral Values.



Many famous people were educated at Our Lady of Malibu including, but not limited to, the off-road racing driver, Burt Jenner, Olympic swimmer, Jordan Wilimovsky, Musicians; Blake Mills, Taylor Goldsmith, De Vandra Banhart, and Colbie Caillat.



California State Senator, Henry Stern (D-27th Dist.), Film producer, India Oxenberg, Surfer, and motivational speaker, Jesse Billauer, along with actors; Clay Greenbush, Dominique Swain, and Chloe Rose Lattanzi, and models; Caroline D’Amore, Kaia Gerber, and both Bella and Gigi Hadid.



Community members, potential students, and their families are invited to come out and see the progress that has been made to the Our Lady of Malibu campus.



