MALIBU—The Our Lady of Malibu (OLM) Catholic Church announced it will reopen, with parking lot masses scheduled to begin on September 26. Virtual mass services via Zoom will continue for those who do not feel comfortable returning to mass in-person.

The church has laid out a plan for the upcoming weekend mass schedule. Three services will be held — one on Saturday, September 26, and two on Sunday, September 27. The church has stipulated health and safety guidelines for the parking lot gatherings.

“Due to brilliant planning by the staff and excellent execution by the volunteers, the drive-in Masses at OLM are the next best thing to live gatherings in church,” OLM said.

Mass will be limited to 35 cars, the church noted. People outside their cars will be required to wear a mask. During distribution of the Eucharist, churchgoers will be allowed to step out of their cars — communion will be distributed by row and received “on hand only” during these services.

OLM is asking that those planning on attending mass over the weekend to register before going. Registration for each mass will close one day prior to the mass time — links for registration have been provided on the church’s website.

Gates will open 30 minutes prior to the service and close when it begins. Upon arrival, “all registered families will be allowed to enter up to 10 minutes prior to Mass, at which time the waiting queue will be allowed to fill any empty spaces.”

Those who arrive past the 10-minute mark will be sent to the end of the waiting line. Anyone who is not registered will be asked to fill out an information card before entering, the church said.

OLM is relying in great part on the cooperation of those attending with the direction of volunteers at the church organizing the weekend services.

“Just exchanging a smile and a wave with your OLM brothers and sisters helps keep us connected,” the church said. “And, above all, we are able to receive the Eucharist with minimum exposure to the dangers of COVID-19.”