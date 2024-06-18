SANTA MONICA—On June 13, the city of Santa Monica announced on its website that the city will celebrate music-making on the summer solstice, June 21, with three free outdoor concerts, joining Make Music Los Angeles in encouraging the community to pick up an instrument and play.

Make Music Day is noted as a global celebration of music from 800 cities across 110 countries on the summer solstice inspired by France’s Fête de la Musique. Santa Monica has participated in Make Music Los Angeles since its inception in 2012 and gives support to neighborhood associations through its Art of Recovery program to present outdoor concerts.

June 21 events in Santa Monica include:

-Concert in Beach Park 1 presented by Ocean Park Association, 2 – 6 p.m.

-Concert in Colorado Center Park presented by Santa Monica Mid City Neighbors, 4 – 8 p.m.

-Concert in Palisades Park presented by North of Montana Association, 5 – 8 p.m.

Make Music Los Angeles is inviting everyone to pick up an instrument on June 21 and participate in music through online music lessons, national projects and a global livestream of events worldwide. To learn about ways to participate visit www.makemusicday.org.