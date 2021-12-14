BEVERLY HILLS—In an effort to inform the community about wildfire evacuation planning and to test its new planned Outdoor Warning System, Beverly Hills’ Office of Emergency Management will host two virtual community meetings (agendas will be the same) on December 14 at 10 a.m. and December 15 at 6 p.m.

During the virtual meetings, the Beverly Hills Police Department, Fire Department, Department of Public Works and City Manager’s Office will present various ways which community members can prepare as well as share how each department has worked to prepare for and mitigate against the threat of wildfires and other potential disasters. Community members will have the opportunity to learn about how to build out their emergency plans and emergency supplies.

Community members had the opportunity to hear the Beverly Hills’ planned Outdoor Warning System at two in-person demonstrations on December 13 at Roxbury Park (near south end of the park) at 4:15 p.m. and December 15 at Greystone Mansion at 10 a.m. The siren demonstration will be a test only, and may be heard throughout the region; no action will be required and the siren will last no more than 30 seconds. A recording of the siren demonstration will also be shared at each virtual meeting.

To learn more and to view virtual login information, visit beverlyhills.org/firesirenmeeting or dial (310) 285-1021.