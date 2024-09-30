UNITED STATES—”70,000 people gathered for the Busan Open Word Seminar… A participating pastor said, ‘I want to quickly share this inspiration I’ve received with my fellow pastors.'”

The “2024 Shincheonji Revelation Fulfillment Evidence Conference” was held in Busan on the 29th, following its earlier event in Masan on the 25th. The conference drew over 70,000 attendees, including around 100 pastors, demonstrating the strong enthusiasm for the revealed word.

Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (led by Chairman Man Hee Lee) held another Open Word Seminar at the Busan Andrew Education Center, following a previous event in January, in response to the ongoing requests from pastors and believers in the Yeongnam region.

Since the founding of Shincheonji, Church of Jesus in 1984, these nationwide Word Seminars have continued steadily. Chairman Lee has been holding Revelation seminars in various locations, consistently emphasizing the significance of prophecies inside the Bible and the realities fulfilled according to these prophecies.

As the speaker, Chairman Man Hee Lee emphasized the importance of the Book of Revelation, stating, “Faith must be in accordance with the Bible.” He stressed that “we need to understand the true meaning of the word and be created according to that word.”

Chairman Lee stated, “The clear evidence to verify whether this word is correct is the ‘reality.’ We must examine whether the prophecies have actually been fulfilled, and if they have, we should understand and believe.” He added, “It is recorded that the Book of Revelation will surely be fulfilled in due time. Therefore, I need to consider whether I can enter the promised salvation when this prophecy is fulfilled.”

He continued by saying to the pastors, “If you want to know the teachings of Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, I will send them to you one by one each month. We are all united in God and the Bible, and we must come together even more.” He emphasized, “We are believers in God, Jesus, and the Scriptures. Spiritually, we are one family, so let us love one another. I truly hope that will be the case.”

Pastor Hwang from an independent denomination, who attended the seminar, stated, “Currently, 70% of churches in Korea do not have Sunday schools. If the Korean church seeks to grow, the word of God, the truth, must come alive.” He remarked, “Looking at Shincheonji, Church of Jesus, it is uniquely thriving within the declining Christian churches. I, too, see possibilities and hope as I study the revealed word.”

Pastor Choi, affiliated with the Presbyterian Church, expressed, “Hearing the Chairman’s words transformed my mind, which was filled with question marks about the prophecies, into exclamation marks.” He added, “I now have a strong desire to learn more, and I hope that more pastors can experience the revival of their passion like I have.”

In addition, pastors shared testimonies such as, “I want to quickly share the inspiration I’ve received with my fellow pastors,” and “Every time I hear the word, I feel deeply moved.”

A representative of Shincheonji, Jesus Church stated, “We believe this seminar has opened up opportunities for fellowship among pastors.” They added, “If we communicate and unite based on the Bible, it will positively impact not only the harmony within the religious community but also society at large.”

As of the end of last month, a total of 727 churches in South Korea have engaged in Bible fellowship and signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with Shincheonji, Church of Jesus. In terms of international churches, as of the 5th of September, 13,053 churches from 84 countries have signed MOUs with Shincheonji, Church of Jesus. Additionally, 1,671 churches from 43 countries have joined Shincheonji, Church of Jesus and changed their church signboards.

Meanwhile, the enthusiasm surrounding the seminar, which drew over 70,000 participants, was significantly boosted by promotional activities held across the country, including in Busan. On the day of the event, the city featured parades with folk music troupes and marching bands, providing entertainment for citizens and increasing interest in the event.

Similar to the previous seminar in Masan, Shincheonji, Church of Jesus provided a YouTube livestream for those who wanted to hear the revealed word but could not attend in person for various reasons. The livestream of the Busan conference recorded over 73,300 views.

A citizen who mentioned that they currently attend church said, “It’s amazing to see so many people gathering with one heart within a church.” They added, “Especially, the positive attitudes of the attendees and the orderly conduct impressed me. I was also pleased to see how cleanly the trash was handled.”