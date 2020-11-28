PACIFIC PALISADES- On Friday, November 27, at approximately 5:45 p.m. a multi-vehicle traffic collision resulted in an overturned vehicle in Pacific Palisades at Northfield St and W Sunset Blvd.

The Los Angeles Police Department, the Los Angeles Fire department, and Palisades Patrol responded quickly to the scene. Police could not confirm the condition of the driver in the overturned vehicle.

Two people were hurt with minor injuries.

Los Angeles Police and Palisades Patrol worked the accident traffic until approximately 8:15 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Los Angeles Police Department could not confirm any additional information at this time.