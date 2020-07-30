SANTA MONICA—Steph Sklar-Mulcahy is the franchise owner of CYCLEBAR, a fitness studio located in both Santa Monica and Culver City. Due to the closure orders, she decided to move her classes outdoors in order to continue operating normally.

Upon being allowed to reopen outdoors, Ms. Sklar-Mulcahy said, “We started taking a lot of measures inside the studio to make some upgrades and make sure that we were prepared for when people were ready to return.”

Her instructors would not only sit behind plexiglass partitions with masks on, but would wear face shields, gloves and long sleeves. CYCLEBAR employees were also ordered to wipe down and sanitize machines after every use.

Unfortunately, Ms. Sklar-Mulcahy realized that enough people weren’t coming back to her classes, as she expected. Even with the lack of clientele returning, she has worked hard to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

“We started seeing members that had canceled are actually reinstating their memberships…We’re selling out classes, which we had not been doing at all since we reopened,” Ms. Sklar-Mulcahy said.

She hopes to move her classes indoors as soon as she’s allowed to do so, based on the proper guidelines and protocols.