UNITED STATES—California is one of the states with the highest percentage of car ownership. However, with the increasing prices of cars these days, it is more difficult for an average citizen to buy one. With this, many are looking for alternatives. Leasing might work for some. For others, however, the long-term commitment may be a drawback.

If you want a car without spending a lot, then car subscriptions are worth exploring. With services like Ameridrive car subscription, you are one step closer to driving a car without the high costs. If you cannot decide if car ownership or car subscription fits your needs, keep on reading and learn from the insights we’ll be sharing.

About Car Ownership

For many, buying a car is a dream. It is one of the reasons why people are working hard. A private vehicle is not a luxury but a necessity these days. It is crucial for mobility. Nonetheless, if there is one thing that hinders many people from buying a car, it would be the costs that are involved. The total cost of owning a car is getting higher by the year, without a sign of slowing down.

If you cannot afford the out-of-pocket costs that are associated with buying a car, it is worth exploring the financing alternatives that are available. One of the most common would be applying for a bank loan. Nonetheless, while financing options sound good in theory, they can be difficult to pay, especially with the uncertain economy. Plus, the interest rates can be high. Not to mention, you are not only paying a one-time fee. You also have to consider the incidental costs, such as repair, maintenance, and insurance.

About Car Subscription

For those who are on a budget, a car subscription presents a better alternative. While it is not yet as popular as leasing, especially in terms of the number of service providers, it is a good choice for those who cannot afford buying a brand-new car.

Car ownership is shifting to car subscriptions. There are many driving forces behind this change. From cost to changing consumer demands, there are plenty of reasons why people would rather have a car subscription. Under this business model, the subscriber will be paying a fixed monthly fee. In most cases, you will also pay a one-time activation or participation fee. In turn, you will receive a car.

The biggest drawback of a car subscription is that you will never own the car. Even if you pay the subscription for five or more years, the vehicle won’t be under your name. You cannot list it as your asset since you are technically just renting it from someone else. Since you are not the owner, you cannot customize it as well. You cannot modify the car as you wish, such as change the seats or even add decals. Doing any modification can result in a penalty, depending on the rules of the company. Also, take note that there can be mileage limits. When you exceed the limit, you will pay an additional fee, but it is usually not too much.

Benefits of a Car Subscription

Need more compelling reasons to sign-up for a car subscription? This section briefly looks at some of the benefits that you should know.

Affordability

As mentioned above, one of the driving forces behind the popularity of a car subscription service is its price. Its price will vary from one company to another, but in most cases, it will range from $500 to $1,500. If you want a luxury car or a bigger vehicle, then be prepared to pay more. You no longer have to use the high price of cars an excuse to be not driving one. All that you need is to find the right subscription service that works best for your needs.

Inclusions

More than being more affordable than car ownership, a car subscription is also known for delivering exceptional value for the money. This is because of the perks that you will enjoy with your monthly payment. Aside from the car itself, you will also enjoy roadside assistance maintenance, and insurance among other incidental expenses. In a car ownership, these are all personal costs that can add up.

Convenience

This is one thing that will depend on the provider of the car subscription service. In most cases, however, you can enjoy convenience since you will not need to visit a dealership. Instead, you can request a car online through an app. You can also reach the provider through phone. In turn, they will deliver the car to the address that you provide. This will save you time and effort.

Flexibility

Another major reason why subscriptions are taking off is because they offer the ability to drive different cars every month or as often as the contract allows. You can change the model and brand of the car as stated in the terms and conditions. This is perfect for people who easily get bored driving the same car every time.

No Long-Term Commitment

People love car subscriptions because it does not tie them to a long-term contract. When you buy a car, you will most likely be in debt for years. You will be paying the high monthly fee, unless you have the luxury to pay the car upfront. With a car subscription, while the fee is also monthly, you are in full control. This means that you can cancel anytime, depending on the rules of the company. When you opt-out, you no longer have to pay anything. So, if the time comes that you are not in a good financial situation, you can just let go of the subscription in a bid to minimize your expenses.

Conclusion

In the United States, there are more cars than households. Nonetheless, there are still many people who cannot afford to buy a brand-new car. If you are one of those, do not fret. With car subscriptions, there is still hope for you to drive a nice car and not pay a lot. Just pay the monthly subscription fee plus activation fee, and you can also enjoy other perks.