MALIBU/TOPANGA CANYON—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Station revealed on Thursday, May 22, that Pacific Coast Highway is expected to reopen without restrictions on Friday, May 23 at 8 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reinforcing its commitment to public safety in the fire-affected areas of the city of Malibu, unincorporated Malibu, and the Topanga community.

Authorities will be implementing strict traffic enforcement, conducting high visibility patrols, undercover operations, and bolstering looter suppression efforts to protect residents. The LASD comprehensive crime strategy will focus on a zero-tolerance approach to criminal activity and traffic violations and will be coordinated with the California Highway Patrol and other public safety agencies.

“Our highest priority is the safety of this community,” said Acting Captain Dustin Carr. “We are proud to reach this milestone in the Palisades Fire recovery and will continue supporting it with increased traffic enforcement, proactive looter suppression, and a close partnership with the community. There will be zero tolerance for looting and reckless driving. Please help us keep the city of Malibu, unincorporated Malibu, and our Topanga community safe as we rebuild together.”

The Malibu Lost Hills Station is asking all residents and visitors to comply with traffic regulations and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

The community can stay updated through the Malibu/Lost Hills Station social media accounts on X, Nixle, and Facebook. Refer to the Caltrans website https://dot.ca.gov/ for the latest on road conditions and closures.

The Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station noted that homeowners should visit the station and complete a Letter of Agency for their homes or businesses impacted the Palisades Fire and recent fires, especially if they are unoccupied.

A Letter of Agency, also known as a Trespass Arrest Authorization, is a formal document that grants law enforcement the authority to enforce trespassing laws on one’s property in their absence. It allows officers to take action against unauthorized individuals without contacting the homeowner first.

This authorization is useful for vacant properties, vacant lots, businesses, or any properties experiencing public nuisance activities or general trespassing. The completion of the Letter of Agency helps protect one’s property as Malibu transitions back to normal operations.

Remember to:

-Secure Your Property: Ensure gates, doors, and windows are locked.

-Report Suspicious Activity: Immediately contact local law enforcement if you observe unauthorized individuals on your property.