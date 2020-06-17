SANTA MONICA—On June 15, Santa Monica location of the steakhouse Pacific Dining Car was added to LA County’s permanent restaurant closures list.

The coronavirus pandemic swept across the country at the beginning of March of this year. The virus shut down a great deal of businesses across the country.

Pacific Dining Car opened in 1990 in the Santa Monica area.

Via Instagram, the company wrote a message to customers that reads:

Our Santa Monica location is a casualty of the coronavirus crisis, and the contents of the restaurant are available via our ONLINE AUCTION. Additional memorabilia is available in our shop.

We’re deeply grateful to our staff and customers for nearly 30 years in business on the Westside.

We are working to reopen our downtown Los Angeles location, with consideration to the city mandates, as well as your optimal enjoyment.

We’ll be sure to update you with any changes in restaurant hours of operation.

Sincerely,

The Pacific Dining Car Family

Customers took to the comments to express their gratitude for service and reaction to the closing.

“Wow, so sad to see you go,” one customer wrote in the comments section of the post. Another followed up by saying they had superb experiences at the restaurant and they were thankful for the premiere customer service they received.

It has not yet been decided if the downtown location would reopen at this time.