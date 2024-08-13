WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood announced on its website that the city’s Free Theatre in the Parks will present a mashup opera of Jules Massenet and Gioacchino Rossini’s story of Cinderella, playing at Kings Road Park for six-performances-only starting Saturday, September 7, at 4 p.m. and running Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, September 22.

Kings Road Park is located at 1000 N. Kings Road. Attendance is free and seating is first-come, first-served. An RSVP is requested at https://cinderella-weho2024.eventbrite.com.

According to a news release from the city’s website, the free theatre experience is courtesy of Pacific Opera Project (POP) and West Hollywood’s Arts Division. POP’s Cinderella Story tells a young girl’s whirlwind love story from housemaid to princess. POP’s family-friendly 90-minute production of Cinderella Story is directed by Jack Zager and will feature cast members Lydia Brown, Jessica Gonzalez-Rodriguez, Byron Mayes, Christina Pezzarossi, Dominic Salvati, Emily Scott, and Christopher Walters, and will be sung in English with a live piano.

Founded in 2011, Los Angeles’s Pacific Opera Project (POP) provides quality opera that is accessible, and affordable. POP hosts hundreds of new opera-goers each season, producing close to 50 operas in more than 11 seasons.

For more information about Free Theatre in the Parks contact Joy Tribble, West Hollywood’s Arts Specialist, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing, call TTY (323) 848-6496.