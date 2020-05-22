PACIFIC PALISADES—Los Angeles County’s beach bike path extending from Pacific Palisades to Torrance was reopened to the public on Thursday, May 21 according to Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Hahn broke the news via Twitter, posting a picture of a biker on the path with a caption that read, “LA County’s beach bike paths are now open! Welcome back.”

After six weeks of being, county beaches were reopened for swimming, surfing, walking, and running on May 13. The 22-mile paved bike path, known as the Marvin Braude Bike Trail, remained closed until May 21.

Beachgoers are still required to practice social distancing guidelines. Face coverings are mandatory for visitors on the sand, but not for people in the water. The beach remains open exclusively for active recreational purposes, as picnicking and sunbathing remain prohibited.

Mayor Bill Brand of Redondo Beach noted on a Facebook post urging beachgoers to comply with the restrictions.

“If the Governor or County Health Dept. see pictures of us not social distancing, they can and will close us down as they did in Orange County. So please, hit the beach, do your thing, and leave. No hanging out for this first phase.”

While Hahn has affirmed that the bike path has reopened, there has been no official announcement from the county regarding a change in status for bike paths. As of Friday, May 22, the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors website has not updated the status of bike paths on the sand, which remains “closed.”