PACIFIC PALISADES—On Thursday, April 8 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PCC) will hold a Zoom board meeting with the proposal of adding homeless shelter at Will Rogers State Beach as one of their agendas.

PCC will discuss the topic as a motion from Los Angeles Councilmember Mike Bonin motion from the previous Zoom board meeting in which Bonin previously outlined his plan for temporary homeless shelters for Will Rogers State Beach Dockweiler Beach, and Fisherman’s Village.

In Bonin’s motion he states his mission, which is:

“To end homelessness and sidewalk encampments, we need our housing more shelter, and more services…I submitted a board motion instructing the City to identify funding for a range of potential sites and programs throughout the district. The proposed sites include in Pacific Palisades, Mar Vista, Marina del Rey, Playa del Rey, Venice, Del Rey, Westchester, and West LA.”

The plan for the discussion regarding the homeless shelter at Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades is to add a homeless shelter at the parking lot of the beach rather than attempting to move the homeless encampments to another location. Bonin’s motion calls for a proposal of single occupancy or tiny homes for a joint Culver city program at LAX.

To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/9146619026 or for audio/dial in call 1-669-900-6833.