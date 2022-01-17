PACIFIC PALISADES/WESTWOOD—The Los Angeles Police Department, West Bureau Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of Brianna Kupfer, 24, of Pacific Palisades who was stabbed on Thursday, January 13.

The LAPD reported around 1:50 p.m., officers from the Wilshire Patrol responded to a radio call of an “Ambulance Assault with a Deadly Weapon” at a business, located at the 300 block of North La Brea Avenue. Kupfer was working at the Croft Furniture store by herself at the time of the incident. Officers met with the reporting party, a customer who entered the store and discovered the victim dead on the floor.

Detectives determined the suspect was not known to the victim and was a random individual who entered the establishment. The suspect attacked the victim with a knife and fled the scene through the back door. There is no known motive at this time. The suspect was last seen on video surveillance traveling northbound in the alley to the rear of the crime scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male, unknown age, tall, thin, wearing a dark hoody, sunglasses, a white N-95 mask, dark skinny jeans, dark shoes and carrying a dark back pack. Based on evidence discovered by detectives, the suspect is believed to be homeless.

The owner of the nearby chiropractic office, Dr. Jennifer Bothelo informed CBS Los Angeles that the suspect came into her establishment asked a few questions and then left.

Kupfer was studying architecture and design at UCLA. She previously attended the University of Miami before returning to California to pursue a graduate degree.

Anyone with details on this murder is asked to contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.