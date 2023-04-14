PACIFIC PALISADES—A neighborhood squabble on Monday, April 10, at approximately 11 a.m. ended in a barricade situation with the Los Angeles Police Department on April 11.

On April 11, KCAL reported that officers responded to a 911 call in the 17200 block of Sunset Boulevard near Pacific Palisades. The caller indicated a man tore the door off his neighbor’s home. Officers arrived arriving at the scene with the suspect barricading himself against police inside his home.



Video from the scene depicted a shirtless man wrapped in an American flag being hoisted onto and handcuffed to a gurney. First responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the individual to an area hospital. The names of the individuals involved have not been released to the public.