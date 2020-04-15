SANTA MONICA- The ferris wheel at Pacific Park will radiate blue to honor front-line medical staff assisting patients through COVID-19. The special light programming runs nightly from about 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

Pacific Park remains viewable throughout the day via live stream here. The Ferris wheel’s 174,000 LEDs have illuminated special light programs that feature seasonal colors, animations, and messages for park goers to enjoy.

For the safety of the community, Pacific Park has abided by closing its rides and entertainment features to flatten the curve of COVID-19.