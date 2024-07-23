PACIFIC PALISADES—The LAFD reported on July 18 at 4:39 p.m. that the successfully extinguished a brush fire located at 1000 N Palisades Dr.

Firefighters arrived to find approximately one-eighth of an acre of medium brush with approximately 10 mph onshore winds. There were no structures threatened during the blaze. Crews quickly surrounded the fire with hose lines and extinguished the flames by ground attack.

There were no reported injuries during the incident. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.