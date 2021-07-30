HOLLYWOOD HILLS- On Friday, July 30, Broadway in Hollywood announced that all cast, crew, staff, and ticketholders must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This means that the final dose must be administered 14 days prior to the performance. To enter the theatre, all guests must show proof of vaccination along with a photo ID. A digital vaccination record, a picture of your vaccination card, or a physical vaccination card will meet the requirement for proof of vaccination.

Guest under 12 years of age or those who need accommodation for medical reasons or due to religious beliefs must provide a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to entering the theater. Children five years or younger will not be allowed inside the theatre.

Mask will also be required for all ticketholders regardless if they are vaccinated or unvaccinated. They must be worn at all times except when drinking or eating in designated areas.

This policy will remain in effect until October 10, 2021, and will be re-assessed on an ongoing basis.