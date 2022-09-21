BEVERLY HILLS—On September 14, model and businesswoman Paris Hilton, 41, lost her pet dog, Diamond, a small brown and black chihuahua.

Hilton posted information about Diamond on the website, lostmydoggie.com. She describes her dog as sweet, but shy. She will put her tail between her legs, and go belly up if someone tries to hold her.



The dog was last seen around the corner of Mulholland Drive and Clerendon Road in Beverly Hills.



“This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I am at a loss for words. Diamondbaby @HiltonPets has been missing since last Wednesday. I was at a photoshoot and we’re moving houses and one of the movers must’ve left the door open.



My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighborhood and have gone door to door, but we still haven’t found her,” Hilton posted on Instagram.



Hilton added, “I feel like part of her was missing…we were inseparable. She was my best friend, always at my side.”



According to an alum from, “The Simple Life,” Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, and a pet psychic to help in the search for the dog. A reward is offered for the return of the animal, which is not specified. Hilton promises, “A big reward. No questions asked.”