Parking is part of nearly every errand in the San Fernando Valley. It might be the garage under an office on Ventura Boulevard or the lot behind a row of shops. California law expects the people who run these spaces to keep them reasonably safe. The sections below spell out what that means for owners and managers, and how a visitor can flag a problem.

The basic duty is reasonable care

The starting point is Civil Code section 1714. It makes everyone responsible for injuries caused by a lack of ordinary care in managing their property.

One of California’s civil jury instructions, CACI No. 1001, spells this out. Anyone who owns, leases, occupies or controls property must use reasonable care to keep it reasonably safe. That person must also use reasonable care to discover unsafe conditions. Then they must repair, replace or give adequate warning of anything they could reasonably expect to harm others.

Notice the word “controls.” The duty can reach more than the building owner. A tenant that leases the lot or an operator hired to run the garage may also have a role. Jurors may weigh the location, the likelihood and seriousness of harm and what the owner knew or should have known. They may also consider how hard the risk was to address and the owner’s control.

Crime that an owner can anticipate

Security questions follow a related instruction, CACI No. 1005. It says a business open to the public must use reasonable care to protect patrons from another person’s criminal conduct. That duty covers conduct on its property, but only if the owner can reasonably anticipate it. A jury then decides whether the steps the owner took were adequate and reasonable under the circumstances.

So the standard is reasonable care, not a promise that nothing will ever happen. The sources cited with CACI No. 1005 also describe a balance. Courts weigh how foreseeable the harm was against the burden of the measure in question. For simple, low-cost steps, a lesser degree of foreseeability may be enough. By contrast, costly measures such as security guards generally require heightened foreseeability. Prior similar incidents or other signs of a foreseeable risk of violent crime can show it.

Lighting, locks and cameras

Section 1714 and the jury instructions speak of reasonable care rather than a fixed checklist. In practice, though, a careful garage or lot owner can start with a few basics.

Lighting that works in drive aisles, stairwells, elevator lobbies and pedestrian paths, with a routine for replacing bulbs.

Gates, stairwell doors and pedestrian doors that close and lock as intended.

Cameras that actually record, plus a clear answer on how long the system keeps footage before recording over it.

A posted phone number or email for reporting problems, and someone who checks it.

A written log of complaints, repairs and incidents.

That last item helps both sides. For owners, a log shows what visitors reported and how fast the owner fixed it. Meanwhile, it gives managers an early view of patterns, such as a stairwell light that keeps failing.

How visitors can report a problem

Notice a broken light, a gate that will not latch or a loose camera? Tell the people who run the property. Start with the garage office, the building manager or the number posted near the pay station. Then put it in writing. A short email with the level or stairwell, the date and a photo creates a record.

The public street is a different matter. In the City of Los Angeles, residents can report a streetlight outage through MyLA311. For anything that feels like an emergency, call 911.

If someone is hurt

Health comes first, so get medical care. After that, ask the owner or operator in writing to keep any video from that day. Ask early, before the system can record over it.

Deadlines also apply. In California, most injury lawsuits have a two-year filing deadline under Code of Civil Procedure section 335.1. If a public agency owns the garage, Government Code section 911.2 generally requires a written claim within six months.

To see what an injured person must show about the owner’s conduct, read more about negligent security claims in California.

About the author: Ivetta Avanesov is the founding attorney of Viciti Law in Sherman Oaks, California. The firm represents people in personal injury cases, including premises and negligent security claims, and in insurance claim disputes, and it serves clients in English, Spanish and Russian. This article is general information, not legal advice.