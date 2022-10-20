BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills’ Preferential Parking Permit program is preparing to relaunch and the public is invited to attend a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, November 3 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. for more details. The in-person meeting at Beverly Hills City Hall (455 N. Rexford Drive) will be streamed virtually with online participation available.

The city of BH indicated in a press release the Preferential Parking Permit program will rely on vehicle license plates, also known as Permit by Plate. The Beverly Hills Police Department will utilize license plate recognition technology to further expand consistent coverage and maintain visibility within neighborhoods. There will be NO parking permit policy changes or changes to the annual charge for parking permits. There will be NO change in how residents obtain guest parking permits and no charge for them.

Following the Town Hall meeting, the proposed Preferential Parking Permit program relaunch will be presented to the Beverly Hills City Council. If approved, current permits will be automatically extended until January 31, 2023, and residents will receive permit registration and renewal instructions starting January 3, 2023. The permit renewal process will continue through January in coordination with community education and an information campaign to ensure permit program awareness. The proposed Preferential Parking Permit Program will officially begin on February 6, 2023.

To participate in the Town Hall meeting virtually visit: www.BeverlyHills.org/BHPDTownHall. For Call-In Participation dial: (310) 285-1020; Broadcast Live: BHTV Channel 10, Spectrum Cable or www.BeverlyHills.org/Live.

For more information visit Parking Information or email permits@beverlyhills.org.